Thursday, June 9, 2022

Adam Silver weighs in on Celtics fans’ profane chant to Draymond Green

June 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are having a difficult time dealing with the unwelcome treatment they have received from Boston Celtics during the NBA Finals. For now, Golden State is not getting a lot of sympathy from the league’s commissioner.

Silver spoke with WCVB’s Peter Eliopoulos for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commissioner was asked for his response to the controversy over profane chants Celtics fans directed at Draymond Green during Game 3 of the Finals on Wednesday. The commish backed the fans.

“I want fans to enjoy themselves. Of course, as the league office, you want to see it done with respect for all the participants. But I get it. I love the energy that Boston fans bring to the game,” Silver said.

Look, these are the NBA Finals. Hostility towards the opponents is the expectation. The way fans treat opponents is a huge part of sports — especially when the stakes are the highest. The Warriors are acting very soft by complaining about routine heckling they’ve faced in enemy territory. The Warriors also come across as extremely hypocritical, as if their fans have been extra classy this postseason.

At least Silver is backing the fans in this case.

