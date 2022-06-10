Adam Silver weighs in on Celtics fans’ profane chant to Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are having a difficult time dealing with the unwelcome treatment they have received from Boston Celtics during the NBA Finals. For now, Golden State is not getting a lot of sympathy from the league’s commissioner.

Silver spoke with WCVB’s Peter Eliopoulos for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commissioner was asked for his response to the controversy over profane chants Celtics fans directed at Draymond Green during Game 3 of the Finals on Wednesday. The commish backed the fans.

"I love the energy Boston fans bring to the game," #NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says in response to the Garden crowd screaming F– You Draymond [Green]. “I want fans to enjoy themselves, of course from the league office you want to see it done with respect, but I get it." #wcvb pic.twitter.com/pNok8CaBFU — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) June 9, 2022

“I want fans to enjoy themselves. Of course, as the league office, you want to see it done with respect for all the participants. But I get it. I love the energy that Boston fans bring to the game,” Silver said.

Look, these are the NBA Finals. Hostility towards the opponents is the expectation. The way fans treat opponents is a huge part of sports — especially when the stakes are the highest. The Warriors are acting very soft by complaining about routine heckling they’ve faced in enemy territory. The Warriors also come across as extremely hypocritical, as if their fans have been extra classy this postseason.

At least Silver is backing the fans in this case.