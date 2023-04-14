Airline company makes funny offer to DeMar DeRozan’s daughter

With the Chicago Bulls heading into another do-or-die game on Friday, United Airlines is pulling out all the stops.

United made a funny offer this week to Diar DeRozan, daughter of Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan. They tweeted at DeMar, saying that they would cover the cost of a flight to South Beach for Diar.

The flight's on us. What do you say, @DeMar_DeRozan? We’d love to take Diar’s talents to South Beach. https://t.co/6jnHOjecYy — United Airlines (@united) April 13, 2023

The Bulls are headed to Miami to face the Heat in a play-in tournament game that will decide who gets the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Diar became a viral star during Wednesday’s play-in contest between the Bulls and the Toronto Raptors, making headlines due to her loud screams while the Raptors were shooting free throws. Some Toronto players even addressed Diar’s distractions after the game, which Chicago won 109-105.

Diar looks like a real good luck charm, and United also has a vested interest in seeing the Bulls do well. They are based in Chicago and have the naming rights agreement with the Bulls for their home arena (which has been called the “United Center” since its inception in 1994). That explains their offer.

Unfortunately though, DeMar said after Wednesday’s game that Diar would not be in attendance during the Heat game because of school. It remains to be seen if DeMar will change his stance based on United’s offer. But he has to at least consider it with how effective Diar was at distracting the Raptors.