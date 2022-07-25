Al Horford’s brother has strong response to big Celtics report

The Boston Celtics are said to be squarely in the mix to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason, but the brother of one of their star players says we should not believe any of the reports that are swirling.

Both Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday morning that the Celtics are one of the teams that have engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in discussions about a potential Durant trade. Charania was told by sources that the Celtics are a “real threat” to land Durant and have made a formal offer.

Al Horford’s brother Josh is calling BS.

Y’all are confidently trusting the same sources that said the Celtics had a huge team argument early in the season when they were really just having a normal team breakfast lmao — Big Bad (@JoshHorford) July 25, 2022

Josh Horford also said that Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has made Brown “untouchable.” Most people who are in the know say Jayson Tatum is the only untouchable player on Boston’s roster.

The report Josh referred to was likely the one from Wojnarowski back in November that claimed the Celtics held a players-only meeting after Marcus Smart complained about Brown and Tatum not passing enough.

We doubt that both Woj and Charania are wrong about Boston’s interest in Durant. Brown did send an interesting cryptic tweet not long after the reports were published, but it seems like the Celtics have at least reached out to the Nets.