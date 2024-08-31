Alex Caruso announces big personal news

After winning his first ring in 2020, Alex Caruso now has another one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard Caruso made a big announcement to social media over the weekend. Caruso and his girlfriend Haleigh Broucher revealed that they are now engaged.

The happy couple shared several photos of Caruso’s recent beach proposal.

Caruso, 30, and Broucher, 27, have been together since at least 2022 (according to their respective Instagram pages). Broucher is notably a former contestant on the CBS reality TV show “Big Brother.”

It has been a very eventful last few months for the ex-Los Angeles Lakers champion Caruso. He earned the second All-Defensive nod of his career last season with the Chicago Bulls, got traded to the Thunder in a notable deal earlier this summer, and is now officially engaged to be married.