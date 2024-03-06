Alex Caruso went viral for responding to Lakers fan who bet on him

One fan appears to have lost a decent amount of money wagering on Alex Caruso. But at least the fan got a priceless response from the Chicago Bulls guard himself.

On Monday, Caruso was mentioned in an X post by a disgruntled Los Angeles Lakers fan. The fan claimed to have lost all seven of his bets and blamed Caruso specifically for the dent in his bank account.

“0-7 when i bet on u [sic] be foreal dawg,” the Lakers fan wrote and tagged Caruso.

0-7 when i bet on u be foreal dawg @ACFresh21 — ali (@alij8h) March 5, 2024

It’s unclear what exactly the fan was betting on. But given that the Bulls themselves have alternated wins and losses against the betting spread over their last several games, the fan may have wagered on player prop bets involving Caruso.

The claim could also be completely fabricated.

But fictitious or not, Caruso nevertheless decided to have some fun with the fan. The former Lakers guard reposted the fan’s message with his own cheeky caption.

“Shoulda [sic] taken the under,” responded Caruso with a crying emoji.

Shoulda taken the under 😭 https://t.co/QFRTGghcDy — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) March 5, 2024

Caruso’s experience, while humorous, was far from an anomaly. With the NBA fully embracing sports betting over the last couple of years, players have since had to deal with unwarranted backlash from fans who have lost money while gambling.

Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant has also had to deal with his fair share of bet-related haters. His stern message to angry bettors last November went insanely viral on social media.