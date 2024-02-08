Andre Drummond gets fined by NBA for inappropriate gesture

On a day where he is trying not to get traded, Andre Drummond now has something else to worry about.

The NBA announced Thursday that the Chicago Bulls center Drummond has been fined $15,000 for an inappropriate gesture during Tuesday’s overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The incident occurred with just over a minute left in the OT period. Chicago won the game 129-123 after erasing a 23-point deficit.

The following has been released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/Gu38MTAIY7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2024

The former All-Star Drummond celebrated after a bucket by doing the infamous “big balls” dance popularized by retired guard Sam Cassell.

Amende pour Drummond suite à cet hommage à Sam Cassell ! On t'excuse Dre, ça valait le coup !

pic.twitter.com/k0Quv9T49N — Chicago Bulls France 🇫🇷 (@bullsfr) February 8, 2024

Drummond, who finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds, was feeling pretty good about himself during the game. He also hit Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert with the “too small” gesture at one point.

Lmao. Andre Drummond gives Rudy Gobert the “too small” gesture after this bucket. pic.twitter.com/XnY2FgP1LU — Hoop Informatics (@HoopInformatics) February 7, 2024

Nevertheless, the NBA generally does not have any tolerance for “The Cassell.” Drummond now joins a rather lengthy list of NBA players who have been fined over the years for doing that move.