Andre Drummond posts goodbye to Cleveland ahead of free agent decision

Andre Drummond is saying his goodbyes before making a decision on his future.

Drummond posted a photo on his Twitter profile to say thank you to Cleveland.

Thank you Cleveland pic.twitter.com/r5nvfFbQAD — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) March 28, 2021

Drummond’s stay in Cleveland was brief. He was traded there from Detroit a little over a year ago and then reached a buyout with the team this season.

Now that he is a free agent, Drummond can choose to sign with any team. The Lakers have been recruiting Drummond “hard” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Drummond is close to making a decision on his future.

LA's stars have been recruiting Drummond hard, and Lakers' situation offers him a chance to step into the starting lineup at center. Drummond is progressing toward finalizing that decision soon, sources said. https://t.co/ctndm08c4K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Drummond has been linked to the Lakers for a month. The Celtics are considered to be another contender for him. But with Anthony Davis out, the Lakers have a big need in the middle for someone like Drummond. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season.