Andre Iguodala announces decision for his playing future

Andre Iguodala has spent time this offseason contemplating whether or not he wants to continue his NBA career, and the four-time champion has come to a decision.

Iguodala announced on Friday via his “Point Forward” podcast that he will return for a 19th season.

The big decision, straight from the source. Andre and @thekidet break down what went into the call that Iguodala wrestled with all summer. Special Pod: https://t.co/VbuT7poHQn pic.twitter.com/18w4Iqrpkr — Point Forward (@pointforward) September 23, 2022

Iguodala is technically a free agent, but the Golden State Warriors have left a roster spot open for him. The 38-year-old said he told Stephen Curry that the 2022-23 season will be the “last one” for him.

It would not have been a surprise if Iguodala retired, especially after he played such a limited role with Golden State last year. The former NBA Finals MVP averaged 19.5 minutes per game during the regular season and barely played at all during the playoffs. His value to the Warriors extends beyond on-court performance, however, which is why they are welcoming him back.