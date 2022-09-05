Andre Iguodala disputes Stephen A. Smith’s claim about Warriors

Andre Iguodala is officially calling BS on SAS.

On a recent episode of “First Take,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith passed along an unflattering claim about Golden State Warriors forward Kuminga. Smith called into question the 20-year-old Kuminga’s work ethic and discipline (you can read Smith’s full comments here).

Iguodala, who both played with and mentored Kuminga on the Warriors last season, pushed back on Smith’s claim during the latest episode of the “Point Forward” podcast.

“My young fella, I’m on his head,” said Iguodala of Kuminga, per Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He took some licks from Stephen A. I don’t know how warranted they were because from what I heard he been doing what he supposed to do this summer.

“I just saw a highlight tape from him playing for his country [Congo DR at FIBA World Cup qualifiers],” Iguodala added. “He’s over there right now playing in their international games. Kuminga’s getting busy. I mean fast break, reverse, pull-ups, he’s in his bag. ISOs, getting to it, making shots.”

As a rookie for the Warriors last season, Kuminga lived up to his No. 7 overall pick billing (albeit in fairly limited court time). He posted 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in less than 17 minutes per game, getting more run when Draymond Green missed time in the middle of the year with a back injury.

To this point, Smith’s negative report about Kuminga has been an isolated one. Now Iguodala is here to set the record straight (which is not the first time the Warriors have put Smith on blast either).