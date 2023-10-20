Andre Iguodala makes major announcement about his future

Max Kellerman’s favorite player is officially calling it a career.

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala made the announcement on Friday that he is retiring from the NBA. The 39-year-old puts a bow on his playing days after 19 career seasons.

“It’s just the right time,” Iguodala told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat. I didn’t want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot.

“You want to play at a high level,” Iguodala added. “But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then [I have] two girls. So [I’m] looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years.”

The New York Times reports that Iguodala also now plans to focus on a career as a start-up investor. He will reportedly run a $200 million venture capital fund called Mosaic that he just raised with business partner Rudy Cline-Thomas.

Iguodala, who had flirted with retirement for the entire offseason, finishes with career averages of 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He was a leading man during the first part of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, putting up nearly 20 points a night and making an All-Star team in 2012. But Iguodala would reinvent himself upon joining the Warriors in 2013, focusing primarily on defense and playmaking in a role acceptance that allowed Golden State to become a dynasty. Iguodala helped the Warriors win four NBA championships (including as the Finals MVP in 2015) and made an All-Defensive First Team in Golden State as well. Over the course of his career, he also had stints with the Denver Nuggets (as a member of a 57-win team in 2012-13) and with the Miami Heat (as a member of an NBA Finals team in 2019-20).

The former top-ten pick Iguodala wraps up his career with over $185 million in estimated earnings, gold medals from the 2012 Olympics and the 2010 FIBA World Championships (to go along with his four NBA titles), as well as a pretty sick all-time highlight reel. Not too bad if you ask us.