Third NBA player has been added to Slam Dunk Contest

A third contestant has been added to the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest for All-Star Weekend.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. has committed to participating in the competition. Jackson played his college ball at UConn and will be joined by his former Huskies teammate Stephon Castle in the contest. Chicago Bulls rookie forward Matas Buzelis is the third confirmed participant. A fourth participant still needs to be added to complete the 4-player field.

Jackson was a second-round pick by the Orlando Magic in 2023 and was traded immediately to the Bucks. He has started 31 of 39 games this season for Milwaukee and is averaging 3.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Jackson has already put together some of the best dunks of the season:

Shams: Andre Jackson Jr. committed to be in Slam Dunk Contest.pic.twitter.com/5kEw8oNl1q — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) January 23, 2025

ANDRE JACKSON JR IS FEELING HIMSELF. Windmill dunk and a crazy behind the back pass to the ref 😂pic.twitter.com/baKXXIIsMc — Follow HeavenlyBuckets (@heavenlybuckets) November 24, 2024

In addition to his dunking ability, Jackson has been recognized for his strong defense. But former guard/current analyst Austin Rivers believes Jackson needs to work on his shot.

Great to see the love @andrejackson111 is getting for his elite defense, but the idea that his jump shooting is a massive liability is a bit anachronistic. League average for his position is 34.9% from deep. He’s at 38.1 this season #UConn #fearthedeer pic.twitter.com/19SGdqCV1D — Mr. Smith 👑 (@BadChoiceMilk) December 20, 2024

Mac McClung has won the dunk contest for two years in a row. The NBA could be waiting on him to see if he will be the last competitor in the group.

This year’s dunk contest on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., as part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend.