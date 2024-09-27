Angel Reese speaks out against Chicago Sky’s decision to fire their head coach

Angel Reese is not at all happy with her team’s big firing this week.

Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday that the Chicago Sky have decided to fire head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. The move comes after Weatherspoon spent just one season in charge.

In a lengthy and emotional post to her X page on Thursday, Reese spoke out against the move.

“I’m heartbroken,” wrote Reese. “I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you. You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed.

“I came to Chicago because of YOU,” Reese added of Weatherspoon. “You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I’ll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i’ve always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn’t deserve this but I can’t thank you enough. I love you Tspoon.”

The 22-year-old Reese, who has quickly become the Sky’s franchise player, was a WNBA All-Star as a rookie and led the league in rebounding under Weatherspoon’s guidance. Weatherspoon is generally a very respected basketball figure as well and spent the previous several seasons as an assistant for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans before taking the Sky job.

That said, Chicago went a rough 13-27 this season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Costabile also mentions that there was some apparent “disconnect” between Weatherspoon and the Chicago players that manifested itself during exit interviews after the season. Players had noted the team’s changing play style throughout the year as well as the learning curve of having a first-year head coach, Costabile adds.

But Weatherspoon clearly had a very strong advocate in Reese, who had a frustrating end to her season and will now have to move forward with an entirely new head coach in Chicago.