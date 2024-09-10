Angel Reese shares notable details about her season-ending injury

After officially announcing the end of her rookie season over the weekend, Angel Reese is filling in the details.

In a post to her TikTok page this week, the Chicago Sky star Reese spoke out about her season-ending injury. Reese revealed that she suffered a hairline fracture in her right wrist from a fall during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also said that the fracture was in a difficult area that receives little-to-no blood flow.

The 22-year-old Reese added that she opted for surgery, even if she could have technically played through the injury, to avoid the risk of developing arthritis or of causing a more significant fracture. Reese also said that she will having the surgery later this week (getting a screw inserted into her wrist) and will be in a hard cast for four weeks followed by a soft cast for another two weeks and then onto rehab.

Reese announced on Saturday that she had suffered a season-ending injury but was vague on the details in her initial post. Now Reese is providing a clearer picture.

The No. 7 overall pick Reese was a WNBA All-Star in her first season with the Sky. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game overall and finishes her rookie campaign with 26 total double-doubles over 34 games played (including a league-record streak of 15 double-doubles in a row).