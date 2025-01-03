Angel Reese deletes her Instagram after posting racy pictures

Angel Reese has deactivated her Instagram account, a day after posting racy pictures on the social media service.

Reese shared a video of how she looked on New Year’s Eve. She was wearing a dress that was extremely low cut and hardly covered her chest. The dress also went very high on her leg.

Angel Reese is going viral for the way she was dressed for New Year Eve 2025 👀 pic.twitter.com/4xqEFYiDH8 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 1, 2025

Reese received some criticism for advertising the way she was dressed. She was also criticized for her past comments telling people not to sexualize her while hypocritically dressing like this.

Angel Reese: “Quit sexualizing me” Also Angel Reese… https://t.co/xrXzsbxLSm — Chiefsfan082 (@Chiefsfan082) January 1, 2025

Maybe Reese is just cleaning up her brand for the new year. But the timing of her decision to deactivate her profile certainly seems coincidental.