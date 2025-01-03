 Skip to main content
Angel Reese deletes her Instagram after posting racy pictures

January 2, 2025
by Larry Brown
Angel Reese
Angel Reese in her Sky uniform

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese has deactivated her Instagram account, a day after posting racy pictures on the social media service.

Reese shared a video of how she looked on New Year’s Eve. She was wearing a dress that was extremely low cut and hardly covered her chest. The dress also went very high on her leg.

Reese received some criticism for advertising the way she was dressed. She was also criticized for her past comments telling people not to sexualize her while hypocritically dressing like this.

Maybe Reese is just cleaning up her brand for the new year. But the timing of her decision to deactivate her profile certainly seems coincidental.

