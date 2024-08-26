Angel Reese mocked over brutal sequence during WNBA game

Angel Reese has been a rebounding machine in her first WNBA season, but there are many people who feel she should give passing a try.

Reese had 12 points and 22 rebounds in the Chicago Sky’s 77-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night. The 22 rebounds made Reese the only player in WNBA history to record 20 or more rebounds in three consecutive games. Of course, the feat would not have been made possible if not for her grabbing four consecutive offensive boards on her own misses late in the fourth quarter.

The sequence led to a lot of criticism for Reese:

Angel Reese with 4 offensive rebounds on 1 possession is INSANE pic.twitter.com/mA5bNxF0mD — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) August 25, 2024

Reese eventually got to the free throw line, but she had at least one teammate camped out at the three-point line with a wide-open look. There have been several situations like that throughout the season where she has multiple defenders on her and does not look to kick it out to an open teammate. Even if Reese is not intentionally padding her rebounding stats, that is the result.

Reese also has 22 double-doubles this season, which ties Tina Charles’ record for most by a rookie in WNBA history. The Sky have 11 games remaining, so Reese has a great opportunity to capture that record as well.