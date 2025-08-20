Angel Reese has profane taunt for opponent during her return

Angel Reese made the most of her return to the court on Tuesday night.

The Chicaog Sky star Reese, who was playing in her first game in three weeks due to a back injury, went viral for her profane taunt of Seattle Storm opponent Dominque Malonga. In the second quarter of the game between the two sides at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., Malonga got the ball down low and tried to score one-on-one against Reese.

Reese read Malonga’s post move all the way though and swatted her shot right out of bounds. As Reese made the rejection, she yelled out loud, “Give me that s–t!”

Here is the video (but obviously beware of the audible cursing).

Angel Reese after a block



“GIMME THAT SH*T” pic.twitter.com/ckIXcyVJmr — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 20, 2025

Malonga is a 19-year-old rookie who was the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft (behind only Paige Bueckers). Thus, it looks like Reese was trying to give Malonga her “welcome to the WNBA” moment there.

In the end however, it was the Storm who got the last laugh over the Sky. While Reese (19 points and seven rebounds) won the individual battle over Malonga (15 points and seven rebounds), it was Seattle who defeated Chicago by a final score of 94-88.

Not a lot has gone right for the Sky this season as they are now a horrid 8-26 on the year. But at least Reese is now back in the lineup, her statistics look good (14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game overall), and she is adding again to the many viral moments that she has produced this season.