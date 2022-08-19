 Skip to main content
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

August 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Anthony Bennett smiles

Dec 20, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett (13) smiles during their game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Nets 116-104. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team.

Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+.

Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league.

Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013. He only played one season for them before being traded to Minnesota as part of the Kevin Love deal.

Bennett also played for Toronto and then Brooklyn, but only lasted four seasons in the NBA. Since 2017, Bennett has played abroad or in the G League.

Prior to signing to play in Taiwan, Bennett played for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel.

During his brief NBA career, Bennett averaged 4.4 points per game in 151 total games. The 29-year-old forward is continuing his career, just overseas.

