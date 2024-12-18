Clyde Edwards-Helaire joins NFC team after being cut by Chiefs

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not need much time to find a new team after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edwards-Helaire signed with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill. The running back will provide insurance for Alvin Kamara, who suffered an injury in Week 15.

Kamara’s status going forward is unclear, so Edwards-Helaire is something of an insurance policy for the Saints. The move represents a homecoming for the former Chief, as Edwards-Helaire was born in Baton Rouge and played three college seasons at LSU.

A former first-round pick in 2020, Edwards-Helaire never really worked out for the Chiefs. He tallied 803 rushing yards as a rookie, but has never hit that mark since, and the Chiefs were content to move on from him this week. The Saints might offer him a chance to show what he can do before he hits the market again this offseason.