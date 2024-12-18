 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 18, 2024

Clyde Edwards-Helaire joins NFC team after being cut by Chiefs

December 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Chiefs gear

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not need much time to find a new team after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edwards-Helaire signed with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill. The running back will provide insurance for Alvin Kamara, who suffered an injury in Week 15.

Kamara’s status going forward is unclear, so Edwards-Helaire is something of an insurance policy for the Saints. The move represents a homecoming for the former Chief, as Edwards-Helaire was born in Baton Rouge and played three college seasons at LSU.

A former first-round pick in 2020, Edwards-Helaire never really worked out for the Chiefs. He tallied 803 rushing yards as a rookie, but has never hit that mark since, and the Chiefs were content to move on from him this week. The Saints might offer him a chance to show what he can do before he hits the market again this offseason.

Article Tags

Clyde Edwards-HelaireNew Orleans Saints
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus