Damian Lillard joins exclusive club with new endorsement deal

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is joining an exclusive club with his new endorsement deal.

Lillard is signing a lifetime contract with Adidas, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The agreement makes Lillard the fourth active NBA player with a lifetime shoe endorsement, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry. Lillard is the only one of the four to have such an agreement with Adidas.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard has agreed to a lifetime contract extension with Adidas, sources told ESPN. Lillard now joins LeBron James and Kevin Durant (Nike) and Stephen Curry (Under Armour/Curry Brand) as active NBA players with lifetime shoe endorsements. pic.twitter.com/BNKU2VDUNT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2024

Lillard has been an Adidas athlete since entering the NBA, and he has always been one of the brand’s most prominent endorsers. He and Adidas have worked together to release some very memorable shoes over the years. His previous contract with the brand expired during the offseason, but the two sides have worked to ensure that such a situation will not come up again.

The new deal comes at a great time for Lillard, who is enjoying one of the better stretches of his career in terms of team success. He was instrumental in the Bucks’ recent NBA Cup win, and is averaging 25.7 points per game for a Milwaukee team that has gotten very hot in recent weeks.