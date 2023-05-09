Anthony Davis, Darvin Ham have apparent argument in Game 4 against Warriors

TNT cameras captured a heated moment between Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham during Game 4 of the Lakers-Warriors series on Monday.

The Lakers coach Ham opted to pull Davis with just under four minutes left in the first quarter. Davis could be seen exchanging words with Ham as he headed to the sideline. Ham then motioned for Davis to sit on the bench, and Davis responded by making an exasperated gesture with his arms.

Anthony Davis and Darvin Ham appeared to be arguing as AD checks out of the game. pic.twitter.com/9u9zFQQ8VA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

The star big man Davis had six points and three rebounds at the time that he was pulled (for backup Wenyen Gabriel). Davis returned to the game to start the second quarter but was later taken out by Ham again with 30 seconds left to go in the period. It was a curious decision that many expressed confusion about (including Lakers fanatic Shannon Sharpe).

Why did Ham take AD out? Can some1 answer that? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 9, 2023

It may have been as simple as Davis not wanting to come out of the game. But the rookie head coach Ham has had moments like this with his players before, so it will be interesting to see if reporters ask Ham about the incident with Davis during his postgame press conference.