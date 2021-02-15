Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star out at least 2-3 weeks with calf strain

Anthony Davis just returned from an injury, but he is going back on the shelf.

Davis is out at least 2-3 more weeks due to a calf strain. Davis suffered the injury while trying to drive to the basket late in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

Davis went down in pain but remained in the game to shoot his free throws. He later exited the game and limped off the court into the locker room, where he was ruled out the rest of the contest.

Davis was set to undergo an MRI on Monday, and the findings dictate he will be out a few more weeks.

Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a calf strain, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

Davis recently missed two games due to an Achilles tendon injury and had just returned to the Lakers’ lineup. Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season.