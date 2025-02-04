Anthony Davis sends his first message after being traded

Anthony Davis sent his first public message Monday after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks.

In a post on social media, Davis mostly addressed Lakers fans as he bid his farewells after five-plus seasons with the franchise. In the post, Davis conceded that basketball is a business, but that he was proud to have won an NBA championship in Los Angeles and would always have a home there.

“6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a Championship, and I will never forget the moment we did!” Davis wrote. “The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses… I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here. My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires.

“To my teammates: our friendships go beyond a locker room and a jersey. LA will always have a special place in my heart.”

Davis also referred to his move to Dallas as an “exciting next chapter.”

Davis has been somewhat overlooked as the other piece of the trade that may ultimately be remembered best for sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers. He and Doncic are largely in the same boat, as both are star players who did not see this move coming. Davis was still the second star on the Laker roster next to LeBron James, though, and may ultimately garner more attention with the Mavericks.

On the season, Davis was averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Lakers before the trade. The Mavericks are hopeful that he will continue to put up big numbers and solidify them defensively.

Davis also used social media on Monday to unveil his new jersey number with Dallas.