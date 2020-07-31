 Skip to main content
Anthony Davis picture became a meme after Lakers’ win

July 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

Anthony Davis

A photo of Anthony Davis after the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the rival Clippers on Thursday night went viral.

Davis poked his head into LeBron James’ postgame news conference, which was captured in a photo by reporter Ben Golliver.

The photo of Davis peaking in for a look was funny to many, who then fired up the memes and jokes. Take a look:

Davis didn’t get quite the love that LeBron got on Thursday, but he led the Lakers with 34 points in their 103-101 win. The Lakers entered the resumed season in Orlando as the top-ranked team in the Western Conference and are now closing in on the Bucks for the best overall record in the league.

