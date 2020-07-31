Anthony Davis picture became a meme after Lakers’ win

A photo of Anthony Davis after the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the rival Clippers on Thursday night went viral.

Davis poked his head into LeBron James’ postgame news conference, which was captured in a photo by reporter Ben Golliver.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis peaks in on LeBron James’s press conference pic.twitter.com/nqMSzkqCiD — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 31, 2020

The photo of Davis peaking in for a look was funny to many, who then fired up the memes and jokes. Take a look:

i heard you had dole whip in here https://t.co/msbdNO32Nl — Lana Berry (@Lana) July 31, 2020

Toward the end of LeBron’s press conference, AD arrived to hurry him up. pic.twitter.com/KuKpCON34R — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 31, 2020

Davis didn’t get quite the love that LeBron got on Thursday, but he led the Lakers with 34 points in their 103-101 win. The Lakers entered the resumed season in Orlando as the top-ranked team in the Western Conference and are now closing in on the Bucks for the best overall record in the league.