Anthony Davis worries Lakers fans with surprising admission

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their season end over a month ago when they failed to reach the postseason, and Anthony Davis apparently has not played much basketball since then.

Davis missed much of February and all of March with an ankle injury. He returned to appear in the Lakers’ first three games of April before he was shut down for the final three. During a recent appearance on the “Nuke Squad” YouTube vlog, Davis revealed that the last time he shot a basketball was when L.A. lost to the Phoenix Suns on April 5.

Anthony Davis: "I haven't shot a basketball since probably April 5th." pic.twitter.com/5V7hzptXf8 — 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) June 12, 2022

Lakers fans were not happy to hear that. Davis had a disappointing season by his standards, so fans of the purple and gold want to see him working as hard as possible after the team finished 33-49. Of course, it is possible — if not likely — that Davis has been resting and rehabbing his injuries over the past several weeks.

Davis still looked hurt toward the end of the season. He clearly was not 100 percent healthy, so getting back to full strength will be his top priority this summer. The eight-time All-Star knows he has a reputation for being injury prone, which is why he fired back at his critics recently.

If Davis truly has not shot a basketball in over a month, it probably has nothing to do with him being lazy. Whether fans will perceive it that way or not is another story.