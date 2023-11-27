Anthony Edwards had brutal comments about Grizzlies crowd after win

Anthony Edwards is calling a spade a spade with the Memphis Grizzlies right now.

Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves ran the Memphis Grizzlies out of their own gym on Sunday, winning in a 119-97 laugher. It was the eighth straight home loss for the Grizzlies (the longest such losing streak in franchise history) and dropped them to a foul 3-13 on the season.

After the game, Edwards made some brutal comments about the Memphis crowd, noting how uncharacteristically quiet they were.

“The fans was dead,” said Edwards, per Jonah Dylan of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I’ve never played in Memphis like this. This is my first time being in Memphis and not having the crowd into the game. So it’s kind of hard to get into it. They usually be amped up.”

Indeed, there is just not a lot of excitement with Grizzlies basketball right now. Ja Morant is still serving his 25-game suspension, important players like Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are out for the season with injuries, and Dillon Brooks (a box-office attraction for better or worse) isn’t around anymore to make headlines. Couple that with the team’s rotten start to the year, and you can see why the fans are so unenthused.

It was a party in Memphis over the last couple of seasons with the winning ball that the team was playing (producing back-to-back 50-win campaigns). That included a high-energy 2022 first-round playoff matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves that even took Edwards aback with how intense the Memphis fans were. But now that you can hear a pin drop at FedEx Forum these days, it is tough for Edwards to get used to.