Anthony Edwards seems ready to challenge US table tennis team

Anthony Edwards is known for being one of the most confident players in the NBA, but that mentality clearly is not limited to just basketball.

Team USA shared a funny video on Saturday in which Stephen Curry starts giving Edwards a hard time about the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s ping pong abilities. Edwards was being interviewed when Curry interrupted and called his teammate’s attention to where members of the USA Table Tennis team were standing nearby. Curry told Edwards that the table tennis team was talking smack and saying they could beat Edwards 21-0 in their sport.

Edwards was not willing to admit he would be shut out.

“I got some people talking about they gonna beat me in ping pong, 21 to 0,” Edwards said to the interviewer. “I don’t believe it. I don’t believe it. I don’t believe it. I’m not having it. I’m not having it. 11 to 0? I’m scoring one point.”

The members of the table tennis team then challenged Edwards and told him there’s “only one way to find out.” Edwards said he would be open to playing a match “whenever.”

Team USA basketball has their first official game at the Paris Olympics on Sunday against Serbia, so the table tennis match might have to wait.

Edwards gave a great example of his confidence level with the quote he delivered about his role on Team USA prior to the Olympics. The fact that he thinks he can score a point against Olympic table tennis players tells you all you need to know.