Anthony Edwards delivers bold quote about playing on Team USA

Anthony Edwards looked like the best player on the floor at times during the NBA playoffs this year, and it sounds like he expects that to be the case during the Olympic Games in Paris as well.

Though he will be playing alongside some of the best players in NBA history at the Olympics, Edwards confidently told reporters on Sunday that he believes he is the top option on Team USA.

“I’m still the No. 1 option. Y’all might look at it differently. I don’t look at it differently,” Edwards said. “I just go out there and be myself, shoot my shots, play defense, and they gotta fit in to play around me. That’s how I feel.”

Edwards’ teammates in Paris include LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. The 22-year-old Edwards is the youngest player on Team USA, so perhaps he believes he is going to be leaned on more than the aforementioned 30-somethings. For what it’s worth, Durant is battling an injury.

We doubt LeBron or anyone else on Team USA will be offended by Edwards’ confidence. After averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game during the regular season, Edwards found a new gear in the playoffs. He had three games with 40 or more points and led Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost 4-1 to the Dallas Mavericks.

Edwards is a fierce competitor who is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it came back to bite him once in the postseason. Team USA will probably ride the hot hand in Paris, and that could easily be Edwards at any given time.