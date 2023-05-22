Anthony Edwards seems to be a fan of Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic seems to be picking up new fans during the Denver Nuggets’ postseason run this year. He even seems to have a fan in an opposing player.

Anthony Edwards was watching Game 3 of the Nuggets-Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference Finals series on Saturday and commented about it on his Instagram Story. The Minnesota Timberwolves star reposted a clip of Jokic making a 3-pointer. The Nuggets center was fired up after making the shot and yelled out some comments.

Edwards added his commentary to the video clip and wrote “Talk that s— Jokic” along with a few sleeping face emojis (censored by LBS for profanity). You can see the message here.

Edwards seems to feel that Jokic has been slept on, which is why he included the sleeping emojis.

Though Jokic had won consecutive MVP awards, some feel that the Nuggets center still had not fully received the respect he deserved. That seems to be how Edwards feels.

If Jokic leads the Nuggets to the NBA Finals, and then the championship, he’ll have earned a similar level of career-validating respect that Dirk Nowitzki received by winning a title with a franchise that had never previously won one.