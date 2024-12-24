Anthony Edwards gets big fine from NBA over profane rant about officiating

Anthony Edwards has been sent to the principal’s office once again.

The NBA announced on Monday that they are fining the Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards $75,000 for “public criticism of the officiating” and for “using inappropriate and profane language.” The fine stems from Edwards’ actions during his postgame media availability after Minnesota’s loss to Golden State on Saturday.

Edwards expressed frustration with the refereeing during Saturday’s contest, which dropped Minnesota to 14-13 on the year. He had picked up a technical foul in the second quarter of the game for arguing a foul call and proceeded to slam the referees in his postgame media session as “sensitive” and “terrible.” Edwards also referred to the official who T’d him up as a “motherf–ker.”

Here is the full video (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

Anthony Edwards on the refs last night: “I said one thing and he gave me a tech. Motherf***** told one of my teammates if I would have said, ‘Y’ALL calling a bad foul’, he wouldn't have gave me a tech. N****s sensitive and terrible.” (via @DaneMooreNBA)pic.twitter.com/6Vgo7yiBvP — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 22, 2024

The two-time All-Star Edwards also had a rough shooting night in the loss to Golden State, which likely compounded his frustration. He was 6/20 for 19 points as the Timberwolves, a conference finalist last season, fell to 10th in the West with the defeat.

It definitely has not been a great season for Edwards either when it comes to NBA discipline. He already got fined $25,000 earlier this month for another instance of profanity in a postgame interview and was fined $35,000 several weeks prior to that for giving the middle finger to an opposing fan. Now Edwards has picked up yet another fine, this one even bigger than his previous two combined.