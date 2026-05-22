Kyrie Irving is being linked to 1 team in trade rumors

Kyrie Irving might potentially end up with the team that he once helped beat in the Western Conference Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks star point guard Irving is being linked this week to the Minnesota Timberwolves in trade rumors. NBA writer Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reports that Minnesota star forward Anthony Edwards is advocating behind the scenes for the team to pursue Irving (also reportedly saying privately that he would “love” to team up with Irving).

This also lines up with a report from Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic this week, who said while appearing on “The Ryen Russillo Show” that the Timberwolves are going to “look at” the possibility of trading for Irving.

The nine-time NBA All-Star Irving, 34, is at a low point of his value right now after missing the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from an ACL tear. Meanwhile, Irving only has one more guaranteed year left on his contract next season at $39.5 million (with a $42.4 million player option for 2027-28 as well).

We recently heard that the Mavericks, who fired head coach Jason Kidd earlier this week, might potentially look at parting ways with Irving next. With their move towards a full rebuild based around 19-year-old phenom Cooper Flagg , Irving no longer matches Dallas’ timeline.

As for the Timberwolves, a report recently emerged claiming that they are fearful about Edwards requesting a trade and that they could potentially make moves this summer to satisfy him. If Edwards is a fan of Irving (who plays at the position that Minnesota is weakest at), that might be the most logical such move for the Timberwolves to make this offseason.