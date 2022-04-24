Anthony Edwards helped to locker room during Game 4

Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room during Game 4 of his Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Edwards was bringing the ball up the court during the first quarter when he pointed to his right knee.

Anthony Edwards was coming up the court grabbing his knee pic.twitter.com/X2q1bLfATg — Alex 👋 #ThankYouDeebo (@dbs408) April 24, 2022

Edwards then went down to the court near Minnesota’s bench and had to be carried down the tunnel into the locker room.

Anthony Edwards left the game with an apparent leg injury. Hope he is okay. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xmzXE9XFec — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2022

Though the knee issue seemed to be a serious concern, Edwards didn’t miss much time and quickly returned to the Timberwolves’ bench as if there weren’t an issue.

Anthony Edwards is back on the Wolves' bench after he was helped to the locker room for an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/aP66yj3uPA — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2022

Edwards’ quick return after looking like he was in a good deal of pain led some to make Paul Pierce jokes.

Edwards only missed around three minutes of game time before returning. The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick entered Game 4 averaging 25 points per game in the series.