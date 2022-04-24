 Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards helped to locker room during Game 4

April 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room during Game 4 of his Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Edwards was bringing the ball up the court during the first quarter when he pointed to his right knee.

Edwards then went down to the court near Minnesota’s bench and had to be carried down the tunnel into the locker room.

Though the knee issue seemed to be a serious concern, Edwards didn’t miss much time and quickly returned to the Timberwolves’ bench as if there weren’t an issue.

Edwards’ quick return after looking like he was in a good deal of pain led some to make Paul Pierce jokes.

Edwards only missed around three minutes of game time before returning. The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick entered Game 4 averaging 25 points per game in the series.

