Anthony Edwards has 1 ridiculous junk food habit

Anthony Edwards is getting nearly 25 points per game in the NBA, but his diet still appears to be stuck in high school.

In a video feature this week for GQ Sports, the Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Edwards revealed that he has one pretty absurd junk food habit — he eats at least 21 bags of Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries … every week.

“I’ve been eating them since I was probably like five years old,” Edwards said of the snack. “I prefer these over any chips in the world. I probably eat like three [bags] a day. Do the math, what’s that? 21 bags [a week]? Yeah. I eat that many. Probably more though, for real. Depending on how long my day is.”

You can’t hate on Edwards’ choice of snack since Chester’s Fries are indeed a gift from heaven almighty with their spicy, flavorful goodness. They are also pretty economical at $2.29 for a big 5.5-ounce bag (though it used to be just $2 a bag). But having 21 of those bags per week (for nearly 100 per month) is probably where it gets a little bit exorbitant.

Of course, Edwards plays by different rules as a 6-foot-4, 225-pound pro athlete with a very different calorie intake than the average person. But Edwards’ poor diet has been a subject of criticism in the recent past, and Chester’s Fries (no matter how delectable they might be) are not helping him any there.