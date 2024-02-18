Anthony Edwards teases his self-imposed handicap for NBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sounds like he wants to pay homage to a hometown legend during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Edwards was interviewed during NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The Timberwolves guard was asked about what his goal was for his second career All-Star game the following night. His response? Go full lefty.

“I’m going to just try left hand,” said the right-handed Edwards. “I’m going to shoot it left-handed the entire game.”

"I'm gonna shoot it left hand the entire game." 😳 Ant-Man is bringing out the tricks in tomorrow's #NBAAllStar Game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9v5sjnPEzR — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2024

Edwards provided a preview of his off-hand efforts when he participated in the 2024 NBA Skills Challenge. He bricked three corner triples in succession during his run in the contest.

At very least, the 22-year-old stayed committed.

Indiana legend Larry Bird famously dominated a 1986-87 regular season game while shooting several shots left-handed. The Boston Celtics icon and natural right-handed shooter attempted 10 of his 34 shots with the left hand in a 120-119 overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bird finished the night with 47 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists across 49 minutes played.

Edwards probably won’t be able to pull off the same performance on Sunday. But stranger things have happened during NBA All-Star Weekend.