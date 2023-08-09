Anthony Edwards disciplined by NBA over playoff chair incident

Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards received punishment from the NBA on Wednesday stemming from a chair incident during the playoffs.

Edwards was fined $50,000 for “recklessly swinging” a chair while leaving the court after Minnesota’s playoff elimination against the Denver Nuggets. The league held off on issuing the punishment until criminal charges from the incident were handled, which they were in July.

Edwards swung a chair in frustration when leaving the floor after the season-ending loss in Denver. The chair apparently struck two arena workers and both opted to file charges. Edwards’ attorney disputed that the Timberwolves star intended to swing the chair. The pair of third-degree assault charges against Edwards were ultimately dropped, though the NBA’s own investigation clearly did not agree with Edwards’ characterization of the incident.

Edwards notched career bests across the board statistically last season, averaging 24.6 points per game while shooting nearly 37 percent from three-point range. The 22-year-old is expecting to be even better going forward, too.