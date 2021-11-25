Anthony Edwards had priceless reaction to his poster dunk getting waved off

Anthony Edwards thinks that the referee who called back his poster dunk on Wednesday failed the vibe check.

The Minnesota Timberwolves phenom absolutely annihilated Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent with a Kodak-esque slam in the fourth quarter of the two teams’ meeting (video here). The dunk went viral, but unfortunately for Edwards, it did not actually count — it was waved off as an offensive foul.

After the game, Edwards offered a priceless reaction to the mood-killing call.

“If I’m refereeing that game and you dunk on someone like that, I’m not calling a charge. And you at home? I’m not calling a charge,” Edwards said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “I don’t care if he was three feet above the circle, I’m not calling a charge. No way.”

Indeeds, officials will rarely call an offensive foul in that situation. Even if a sequence is technically a charge according to the letter of the rules, players usually get a bit more leeway under those circumstances. Some of the game’s highest-flying dunkers like Vince Carter, Shawn Kemp, and Blake Griffin got away with countless offensive fouls on poster stuffs over the years.

Instead though, the 20-year-old Edwards will just have to settle for a 33-point effort in a win and his greatest viral moment since … earlier this year.