LeBron James gives stamp of approval to Anthony Edwards’ epic dunk

February 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards’ ridiculous dunk on Yuta Watanabe Friday night gained the attention of the entire NBA world, including some of the game’s biggest stars.

If you missed it, Edwards’ posterization might be the dunk of the year, even though it came in Minnesota’s loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The dunk was good enough that Edwards got a shoutout from LeBron James after the game.

Edwards is starting to make an impression, as the No. 1 overall pick has become a regular in the starting lineup lately. If he keeps making plays like that, the 19-year-old will probably see one of his biggest frustrations with the NBA start to go away.

