Anthony Edwards could be punished by NBA over homophobic comments?

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards may be facing league discipline over his offensive comments on social media.

Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports on Monday that the NBA is reviewing the recent viral video posted by Edwards to see if there will be any potential punishment. In the video, which Edwards posted to his public Instagram Story, the 21-year-old was heard making homophobic remarks.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic notes that Kevin Durant (over a private DM to actor Michael Rapoport) and Nikola Jokic (over a statement he made in a postgame interview) were fined by the NBA in recent years for homophobic comments. Kobe Bryant was also fined in 2011 and Rajon Rondo was issued a one-game suspension in 2015 for respective incidents where they directed homophobic language at NBA referees.

The 21-year-old Edwards was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and was a top-30 scorer in the league last season with 21.3 points per game. Edwards has since issued a public apology for his derogatory comments.