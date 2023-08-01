Anthony Edwards shares reason he is changing jersey numbers

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is making a big change heading into the 2023-24 season.

Edwards announced on Tuesday that he is switching from jersey No. 1 to No. 5 next season. The former first overall pick has worn No. 1 for his first three seasons in the NBA, but he told Shams Charania of The Athletic that he never actually wanted that number.

“I tried to get (No. 5) when I got drafted and I just couldn’t,” Edwards said. “My teammate had it. An opportunity presented itself this year and I took it.”

Edwards said he expects fans to see a “whole different player” next season with a lot more athleticism and dunking.

JUST IN: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is changing his jersey number to No. 5. “Whole different player” – Sitdown at @Stadium on decision to change from No. 1 to 5, goals for next season, aiming to push Karl-Anthony Towns to MVP-type year and more: pic.twitter.com/N9QR07FCbs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2023

Malik Beasley already had No. 5 in Minnesota when the Timberwolves drafted Edwards in 2020. Beasley was then traded last summer after the deadline passed for a jersey number change to be approved. Kyle Anderson took No. 5 when he signed with the T-Wolves as a free agent, but he was willing to switch with Edwards.

Edwards is from Atlanta, and he said wearing No. 5 will make him feel a closer connection to his roots. He wore the number through every level of youth basketball and then in college at Georgia.

Edwards averaged career highs across the board last year with 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He made his first All-Star appearance. Edwards has already made a bold prediction about the upcoming season he is going to have.