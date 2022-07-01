 Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards’ awkward Rudy Gobert take resurfaces after trade

July 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Anthony Edwards dribbles

Mar 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards may have some cleanup to do the first time he meets up with new teammate Rudy Gobert.

Gobert, who was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, is regarded by many as the best defensive player in the NBA. Edwards, however, was quite unimpressed after going against the center in a game last December. At the time, the Timberwolves forward had made some unflattering comments about Gobert that quickly resurfaced after the trade was reported Friday.

“I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert. He don’t put no fear in my heart,” Edwards said.

Of course, Edwards might have a different opinion now that the two will be playing together. The Timberwolves gave up a lot to get the center, and Gobert will be relied upon as the team’s defensive anchor.

Gobert is used to the critics at this point. He will probably be able to get over Edwards’ past comments. At the very least, he can probably offer a solid rebuttal based on how he responded to one Hall of Famer recently.

