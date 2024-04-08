Anthony Edwards had incredible trash talk for D’Angelo Russell in middle of play

Anthony Edwards was not about to let his own move get used against him this weekend.

Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against D’Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. On one sequence late in the second quarter, Russell drove to the basket on Edwards and tried to sell a foul call by letting out an “aiyeeee!” after some light contact from Edwards. The move didn’t work and Edwards hilariously responded by saying, “Hell nah! Ain’t no “aiyeeee in here!”

You can watch the funny video here.

Edwards drew Russell as a primary defensive assignment on Sunday and succeeded in bothering him. Russell finished with 15 points on an ugly 5-for-19 shooting as the Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 127-117.

The best part of all that is that the “aiyeeee! “shriek to try to draw a whistle is actually Edwards’ signature move. One of the game’s most tenacious drivers, Edwards often lets out that yelp whenever he feels contact.

Check out one example below.

Anthony Edwards behind-the-back to create space + draw the foul on Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/FJ5Vx4wj8C — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) December 7, 2023

Edwads will probably maintain though that Russell couldn’t quite do the shriek right there. The former No. 1 pick Edwards is known as a fantastic trash-talker though and very much lived up to his reputation on that play.