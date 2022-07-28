Ex-NBA champion resuming career in Australia

A former NBA champion is heading to Australia in a bid to get his NBA career back on track following a freak accident.

Veteran center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year contract with the Brisbane Bullets with the ultimate goal of playing in the NBA again, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. The nine-year veteran has not played since last summer, when he suffered a spinal injury while running to the locker room during Australia’s game against Italy during the Tokyo Olympics.

Baynes initially had to re-learn how to walk and spent two months in multiple hospitals. He went through a rehab process that will allow him to play again, and he was able to take part in a showcase for NBA teams earlier this month in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old center last played in the NBA in 2020-21, when he played for the Toronto Raptors. He won an NBA title in 2014 as a backup for the San Antonio Spurs.