Austin Reaves wants to ‘run it back’ with Lakers, LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves expressed a strong interest in returning to the team and continuing his partnership with LeBron James following the franchise’s playoff exit.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Reaves was direct when asked about reuniting with the veteran star.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: It sure sounds like Austin Reaves wants to be a Los Angeles Laker next season … but not only that — he tells TMZ Sports he'd love to "run it back" with LeBron James, too!! pic.twitter.com/yXkXmXQGHc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 23, 2026

“Run it back,” he said.

As an impending free agent, Reaves opted against discussing specific roster moves or contract details.

“I don’t know. I don’t get into all that,” he remarked. “I’ve got to sign first.”

The Lakers endured a challenging postseason, hampered by injuries to key players, including Reaves and Luka Doncic, resulting in a sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals. Despite the early departure, Reaves highlighted his desire to build on the existing core alongside James.

Speculation has surrounded Reaves’ future, with some reports linking him to teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz . However, his comments signal a preference for continuity in Los Angeles, where he has developed into a reliable contributor under James’ mentorship.

Lakers management has indicated interest in retaining both Reaves and James to support Doncic, setting the stage for pivotal offseason decisions as free agency approaches.

Reaves’ perceived loyalty could play a significant role in the team’s roster construction for the 2026-27 season.