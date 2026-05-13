Austin Reaves is being linked to 2 teams in free agency

Austin Reaves will have options from coast-to-coast as he hits free agency this summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers star Reaves has known interest from both the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks , according to a report Tuesday by Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic. The report further notes that Reaves could command roughly $40 million a year on his next contract (but that both Utah and Atlanta would have to make roster moves in order to find the necessary space to sign Reaves).

Reaves will be the Lakers’ undisputed biggest priority this offseason. The homegrown swingman fully broke out in 2025-26, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on 49/36/87 shooting splits.

With five career seasons under his belt, Reaves also has strong chemistry with Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. At 27 years old, Reaves fits the profile of a long-term co-star to Doncic as a player who can create off the dribble but can also operate off the ball and attack rotating defenses as No. 2 option.

Of course, there is plenty of risk when it comes to paying Reaves some $40 million per year. In particular, Reaves appeared in just 51 games this regular season due to injury and missed a majority of the Lakers’ first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets as well.

The Jazz went 22-60 this season but have oodles of upside with their young core that will be bolstered by the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft as well. Meanwhile, the Hawks are much closer to contention after going 46-36 and making the playoffs outright for the first time since 2021.

As for the incumbent Lakers, they will obviously have a built-in advantage with the ability to offer Reaves the most money as well as a fifth year on his contract. We even heard a couple of months ago that the Lakers might even be willing to pay Reaves significantly more than $40 million per year. (albeit as a perpetual second banana to Doncic).