Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”

Austin Rivers had a great reaction to the Lakers signing undrafted rookie Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/OBknjMtoLh — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) September 28, 2021

You can’t blame Rivers for automatically thinking he had been traded. He’s not even 30 yet and has already played for six different teams. He re-signed with the Denver Nuggets earlier this month, so it appears he is going to stick around there — at least for now.

Rivers has had a busy enough offseason with his recent engagement to his model girlfriend. He probably doesn’t want to relocate again.

Photo: Bryan Horowitz/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0