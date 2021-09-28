 Skip to main content
Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

September 28, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”

You can’t blame Rivers for automatically thinking he had been traded. He’s not even 30 yet and has already played for six different teams. He re-signed with the Denver Nuggets earlier this month, so it appears he is going to stick around there — at least for now.

Rivers has had a busy enough offseason with his recent engagement to his model girlfriend. He probably doesn’t want to relocate again.

Photo: Bryan Horowitz/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0

