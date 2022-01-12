 Skip to main content
Austin Rivers was hospitalized after ‘scary incident’

January 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Austin Rivers in a hat

Austin Rivers was available to play for the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, which was a very positive development based on how things went a day earlier.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone revealed Tuesday that Rivers had an allergic reaction at the team’s practice at UCLA on Monday.

Rivers apparently was struggling to breathe. Malone termed the incident “scary.”

It sounds like Rivers was able to make a full recovery.

The 29-year-old guard is in his second season with the Nuggets. He is averaging 5.8 points in 20.2 minutes per game this season.

Photo: Nov 30, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (25) arrives at the Toyota Center prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

