Austin Rivers was hospitalized after ‘scary incident’

Austin Rivers was available to play for the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, which was a very positive development based on how things went a day earlier.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone revealed Tuesday that Rivers had an allergic reaction at the team’s practice at UCLA on Monday.

Michael Malone says that Austin Rivers was hospitalized last night after an allergic reaction during team activities at UCLA. Rivers woke up and felt better, went through shootaround, and will be active tonight in LA. — Law Murray 🎂 (@LawMurrayTheNU) January 12, 2022

Rivers apparently was struggling to breathe. Malone termed the incident “scary.”

Michael Malone said Austin Rivers had a “scary incident” in which he had an allergic reaction and went to the hospital. Rivers is good to go tonight though. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 12, 2022

It sounds like Rivers was able to make a full recovery.

The 29-year-old guard is in his second season with the Nuggets. He is averaging 5.8 points in 20.2 minutes per game this season.

Photo: Nov 30, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (25) arrives at the Toyota Center prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports