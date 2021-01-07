Austin Rivers makes good on Instagram promise with big game

The New York Knicks are off to a good start this season, and Austin Rivers is a big reason why.

Rivers went 9/14 for 23 points in his Knicks’ 112-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. He had a hot shooting night, including going 5-for-7 on threes.

Rivers made his season debut against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 31, which the Knicks lost. Rivers shared a comment on Instagram after that defeat and told the fans to hang in there because the team would be turning things around.

new knick @AustinRivers25 with some wise words on instagram after making his debut tonight… pic.twitter.com/UTU4bE5R5Q — kris pursiainen (@krispursiainen) January 1, 2021

Rivers was right. The team is 3-0 since then and now 5-3 on the season.

Rivers has gone 10/16 (62.5 percent) on threes in the last three games too, showing that he’s found his stroke.

Photo: Bryan Horowitz/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0