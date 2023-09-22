Austin Rivers, Miles Bridges beef over podcast comments

Austin Rivers and Miles Bridges have traded remarks via social media this week over some comments made by Rivers on his podcast.

Rivers discussed the Charlotte Hornets on his podcast with Pausha Haghighi last week. Rivers, who is currently a free agent, was critical of what the Hornets have done to build around LaMelo Ball.

“Surround LaMelo around f–king people that can help him tap into his potential, not deplete it,” Rivers advised the Hornets to do. “And I feel like that’s what we’re getting right now.”

Rivers was critical of the players the Hornets have brought in. He said the term people use to describe Hornets players is “troubled youth.”

"Surround LaMelo [Ball] around f*cking people that can help him tap into his potential, not deplete it… There's still teams that do it right. I don't see this problem in OKC… That sh*t don't fly there." – Austin Rivers 👀 (via ringernba/TT)pic.twitter.com/p5nQ6FLpeE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 20, 2023

Miles Bridges is one of those players who would qualify for the “troubled youth” description. The 25-year-old has spent his entire career with the Hornets and was in line for a big contract before a domestic violence arrest.

He appeared to respond to Rivers via Snapchat, though he didn’t mention Rivers by name.

“Y’all hoopers get on these podcast and talk like y’all really like that. Speaking on other teams like y’all know what’s going on and most the people talking the most s–t don’t play at all. We gone see about all that this year on me,” Bridges wrote on Snapchat (profanity edited by LBS).

Rivers saw Bridges’ comments and responded via X.

“Nah this can’t be about me. I’ve gotten good minutes on every team I have played on, with exception of last year. Situation matters..and I stand by what I said about Melo..straight up! He needs pieces around him with high character. Stop worrying about me and go be one again,” Rivers told Bridges.

Nah this can’t be about me 😂. I’ve gotten good minutes on every team I have played on, with exception of last year. Situation matters..and I stand by what I said about Melo..straight up! He needs pieces around him with high character. Stop worrying about me and go be one again🤫 https://t.co/X7WfffaQH4 — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) September 21, 2023

Bridges averaged 20.2 points per game two seasons ago, so he can be an important piece to aid Ball. Bridges signed a qualifying offer and will be ready to play in 2023-2024 after missing all of last season.

As for Rivers, the 31-year-old guard is still able to get minutes in the NBA, but he’s working to have a media career once his playing days are over. He certainly has the part about upsetting current players down perfectly.