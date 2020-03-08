Bam Adebayo wears signed Bradley Beal jersey after game

Bam Adebayo was showing love to Bradley Beal after Sunday’s game between the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.

Adebayo got a signed jersey from Beal after Miami’s 100-89 win over Washington. The emerging Heat star said he didn’t have an undershirt and that was why he wore Beal’s jersey when speaking with the media after the game.

Bam Adebayo with a signed Beal jersey after Wizards-Heat pic.twitter.com/FrK8SRIahl — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) March 9, 2020

“This is my first time doing it,” Adebayo said. “It’s my first Beal jersey so I’m happy to wear it. It’s in his city so it’s just the utmost respect for a guy like that.”

Bam and Beal also shared an embrace after the game. Adebayo finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists in Miami’s win. Beal started off the game hot but was shut down later and finished 8/24 for 23 points.

Adebayo is a big fan of Beal and cited him as an All-Star snub this season. Perhaps Adebayo is trying to appeal to Beal, who many thought would be available in a trade.