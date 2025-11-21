Barstool Sports announces news about Patrick Beverley after his arrest

Barstool Sports is taking a break from Patrick Beverley in the wake of his recent legal troubles.

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, said this week during an appearance on “The Unnamed Show” podcast that the former NBA guard Beverley has been sidelined from his podcasting duties for the network amid his arrest earlier this month. Portnoy added that Beverley would be terminated from Barstool Sports if the allegations against him ended up being true.

“It’s horrible,” said Portnoy of the allegations against Beverley, per Awful Announcing. “He is taking time, forced time, away from Barstool, and we’ll see. If this turns out somehow not true, we’ll let the facts play out. Certainly with what is hanging there, we can’t have him be part of what we’re doing right now. We’ve gotta see how it settles.

“But this is horrible, how it read,” Portnoy added. “If there’s any truth to it, he won’t be back at Barstool.”

The former NBA All-Defensive selection Beverley, now 37 years old, was arrested last week in Texas on a felony assault charge (Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath or Circulation). The troubling allegations later emerged claiming that Beverley had supposedly choked and punched his 15-year-old sister after a dispute over her sneaking out to see her 18-year-old boyfriend (read the full details here). Beverley’s attorneys have since issued a statement of their own disputing that account.

Beverley has been with Barstool Sports since 2022, hosting “The Pat Bev Podcast” along with Adam Ferrone. That podcast has kept in the news recently for controversial reasons, but now Beverley will no longer be appearing for Barstool Sports, at least until the dust settles from his recent arrest.