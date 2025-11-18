Patrick Beverley’s attorney issues response to latest allegations

The attorney for former NBA player Patrick Beverley has issued another response to allegations that Beverley choked and punched his sister.

Beverley was accused of punching his younger sister in the eye and choking her for up to 30 seconds in an incident last Friday, and police observed markings on Beverley’s sister’s neck. In a statement to TMZ, Beverley’s attorney Letitia Quinones-Hollins said the information in the probable cause affidavit was “given at a time when emotions were high.”

“Patrick is not a violent man and was not violent that night. In fact, he was very respectful with the authorities that night and encouraged others to do the same,” Quinones-Hollins said.

The attorney added that Beverley was a “provider” and “protector” for his family, and that the facts would ultimately absolve the former NBA player.

Beverley, who is facing a felony assault charge, has also denied the allegations. His camp had previously argued that the former NBA player was concerned after he found his sister “alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night.”

Beverley, now 37 years old, played in the NBA from 2013-24, making three total All-Defensive teams. After last appearing in the league for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24, Beverley spent last season playing professionally in Israel for Hapoel Tel Aviv.